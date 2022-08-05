Sikh community honors victims 10 years after mass shooting

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- Ten years have passed since a gunman burst through the doors of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on a beautiful summer Sunday and opened fire.
For Rahul Dubay, whose godfather was killed in the shooting, that Sunday feels like just yesterday.
"He used to help everyone," Dubay said. "That's where I learned a lot of humility."
The shooting happened on August 5, 2012, during a service. The gunman killed six people before being shot and killed by police -- leaving the Sikh community shocked and devastated.
"It was a tragic moment for us," Dubay said.
Kanwardeep Singh Kaleka also lost several loved ones during the racist massacre, including his uncle, a man who was like a grandfather, and a good friend.
"Anyone who's ever lost, anyone knows that no matter how much time has passed, you will always feel that loss," Singh Kaleka said.
Today, Kaleka said the community has made strides to connect with others to promote love and inclusion.
"When we are perceived as different in a country that's full of differences and diversity, that sometimes that can have consequences that we don't want or intend," Singh Kaleka said. "After that happened, we realized the importance and the value of reaching out to others, and really showing everyone that we are part of the community."
The temple has repaired damages since the shooting, but leaders made the executive decision to keep one bullet hole present. It reads: 'We Are One' and serves as a reminder that while hate is real, so is love.
"We even had compassion for the shooter as well. That's a big thing to say, but in the Sikh faith, we say, everyone, we need to have compassion for whoever that person is," Dubay said.
Ten years since the tragic shooting, the temple says their message is to love your neighbor.
"God is everything. God is everyone. And so, to reject any one person is, in a way rejecting God," Singh Kaleka said. "And, you know, it's been God's grace that the community as a whole has had the strength and humility to thrive through what has happened."