Silver Alert canceled after missing Madison woman located

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An elderly woman who was missing from Madison has been located and is safe, according to the Madison Police Department.
A Silver Alert was first issued for Patricia M. Sawyer-Kane, 84, on Saturday.
On Monday morning, the Silver Alert was canceled and authorities said "Patricia has been located and is safe."
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a missing 84-year-old woman who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Authorities say Patricia M. Sawyer-Kane was last seen near Kropf Ave. on Madison's north side around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
She was wearing a white shirt with a dark/muted green North Face jacket and black jeans.
According to authorities, Sawyer-Kane is 5' tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has gray/partially gray hair.
Anyone with information about where she is should call police at 608-266-4923.