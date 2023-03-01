Silver Alert canceled after missing man in Madison located

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was canceled for a missing man in Madison after authorities found him safe Wednesday night.
Scott Peterson was last seen walking away from his home on the north side at 5 p.m.
Madison Police told 27 News, he was located by 10:30 p.m., checked out by medical professionals and taken home.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Wednesday evening.
Police say 76-year-old Scott Peterson was seen walking away from his home on the 1900 block of Sachtjen St. on Madison's north side around 5 p.m.
Peterson is 5'7" and weighs 180 lbs. He has long gray hair blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and camouflage rubber hunting boots.
Police say he is familiar with Madison's south side and Fitchburg and also frequents downtown Madison. They say he doesn't have access to money and has hitchhiked in the past.
Anyone who knows where Peterson is can call the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4730.