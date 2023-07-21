Silver Alert canceled after missing Rhinelander man located

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An elderly man who was missing from Rhinelander has been located and is safe, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
A Silver Alert was first issued for Charles LaHam, 70, on Friday.
According to a release LaHam was found safe.
------
RHINELANDER (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rhinelander man.
They say 70-year-old Charles Quintin LaHam was last seen in Egg Harbor.
He was visiting a friend, left that area Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and was lost trying to find his way home to Rhinelander.
Charles is 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighs 170 lbs.
He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and a black hat.
Charles was driving a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue with WI license plate 455FKB.
Anyone with information should contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 715-361-5201.