Silver Alert canceled after missing Rhinelander man located

  • Updated
Silver Alert Charles LaHam

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An elderly man who was missing from Rhinelander has been located and is safe, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Silver Alert was first issued for Charles LaHam, 70, on Friday.

According to a release LaHam was found safe.

RHINELANDER (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rhinelander man.

They say 70-year-old Charles Quintin LaHam was last seen in Egg Harbor.

He was visiting a friend, left that area Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and was lost trying to find his way home to Rhinelander.

Charles is 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighs 170 lbs.

He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and a black hat.

Charles was driving a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue with WI license plate 455FKB.

Anyone with information should contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 715-361-5201.

