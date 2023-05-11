Silver Alert canceled after Oak Creek man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — Authorities say Charles Cressy has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
Charles Cressy, 63, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on S. Chicago Road in Oak Creek. Authorities say Cressy was taken from his retirement home to his physical therapy appointment and has not been seen since.
Cressy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black-rimmed glasses that may be hanging from his shirt collar and a gray baseball hat with a G on the front.
If you've seen him or know where he is, you should call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.