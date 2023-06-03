Silver Alert canceled after Park Falls woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — Authorities say Janet was found safe in Lincoln County. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for 93-year-old Janet Eugenia Dalessandro.
Janet is 5'1", 112 lbs, has green eyes and gray hair.
Authorities say Janet was last seen on video Saturday at 10:52 a.m. traveling southbound on 51 and North Point Drive in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
She was driving a black 2017 Cadillac XT5 with WI license plate 26835DS.
Janet sent her son an email around 9:30 p.m. Friday, she said she was going to visit her husband, who is in the ICU, in a Weston, WI hospital.
Janet suffers from memory loss, confusion and possibly onset dementia.
If you see Janet or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Iron County Sheriff's Office at (715) 561-3800.