Silver Alert canceled for 2 people in Milwaukee

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Silver Alert issued for two people in Milwaukee has been canceled.
Authorities say Ronald Mallet and Vivian Gleason were both found safe.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department issued a Silver Alert for two people they're calling "critically endangered."
Authorities said Ronald Mallet and Vivian Gleason were last seen at about 4:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street in Milwaukee. They both suffer from Alzheimer's and walked away together.
Mallet is 71-years-old. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, and about 130 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt, black hat, light blue jeans and tan shoes.
Gleason is 75-years-old. She is described as 6 feet tall, and about 200 pounds. She was wearing a pink shirt with a black coat overtop. A black hat and black shoes, with a white purse or bag.
If you know where they are, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7460.