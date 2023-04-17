Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Hartford

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An Illinois man who was missing has been located safe in Milwaukee, according to authorities.
A Silver Alert was issued for Thomas Pellegrini out of Park Ridge, Illinois. He was spotted near Milwaukee and in Hartford on Monday.
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Silver Alert was canceled.
PARK RIDGE, IL (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Thomas Pellegrini.
He is 5'6'', 150 lbs and has brown eyes and gray hair.
Authorities say Pellegrini went missing Monday morning from Park Ridge, Illinois. His vehicle was seen around 11:00 a.m. in the Milwaukee area and at 4:22 p.m. in Hartford, Wisconsin.
He was driving a 2020 Gray Lincoln Corsair with IL license plate 9194520.
If you see Pellegrini or his vehicle, please call 911.