Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee woman

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today. Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight. Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The strong winds will cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Commutes will likely be impacted through this evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&