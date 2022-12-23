 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The strong winds will
cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Commutes
will likely be impacted through this evening. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Silver Alert Beavers
Courtesy: Wisconsin Crime Alert Network

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing Milwaukee woman has been located after a Silver Alert was issued for her early Friday morning. 

Authorities said Hertissena Beavers is safe. 

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Milwaukee.

According to the alert, Hertissena Beavers, 75, was last seen Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on Herbert Avenue in Milwaukee.

Beavers is known to travel to churches by bus or by asking for rides from strangers. 

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair. 

Beavers was wearing a black coat, white scarf, black gloves, tan pants and black boots. 

The Milwaukee Police Department is considering her "critically missing." If you have any information about her whereabouts,  call (414) 935-7401.

