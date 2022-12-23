Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee woman

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing Milwaukee woman has been located after a Silver Alert was issued for her early Friday morning.
Authorities said Hertissena Beavers is safe.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Milwaukee.
According to the alert, Hertissena Beavers, 75, was last seen Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on Herbert Avenue in Milwaukee.
Beavers is known to travel to churches by bus or by asking for rides from strangers.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.
Beavers was wearing a black coat, white scarf, black gloves, tan pants and black boots.
The Milwaukee Police Department is considering her "critically missing." If you have any information about her whereabouts, call (414) 935-7401.