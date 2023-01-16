Silver Alert canceled for missing Milwaukee man

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Silver Alert has been canceled.
Authorities say Jimmie Linville was found safe.
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Milwaukee Monday morning.
According to the alert, Jimmie D. Linville, 61, was last seen walking on West Sheridan Road at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Linville was wearing a black leather biker jacket, dark cap with a short brim, blue jeans and dark colored tennis shoes.
If you have seen him or you have information that could help authorities, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.