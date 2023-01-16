 Skip to main content
Silver Alert canceled for missing Milwaukee man

  • Updated
Jimmie- Silver Alert

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Silver Alert has been canceled. 

Authorities say Jimmie Linville was found safe. 

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Milwaukee Monday morning.

According to the alert, Jimmie D. Linville, 61, was last seen walking on West Sheridan Road at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Linville was wearing a black leather biker jacket, dark cap with a short brim, blue jeans and dark colored tennis shoes.

If you have seen him or you have information that could help authorities, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

