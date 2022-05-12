Silver Alert canceled for South Milwaukee woman

UPDATE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert for a missing South Milwaukee woman has been canceled.
An update from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ada Ruth Velazquez was found safe.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The South Milwaukee Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ada Ruth Velazquez, 61, of South Milwaukee.
Velazquez has dementia and walked away from her home in the 3600 block of 9th Avenue in South Milwaukee. She can walk long distances, but the alert says that she "likely has no idea where she is going."
She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'5" and 135 lbs, with brown eyes and gray and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink Nike short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and grey slip on shoes. She may be wearing or carrying a black sweatshirt without a hood. She may also be wearing glasses.
If you have information regarding Velazquez's whereabouts, contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.