Silver Alert canceled: Missing 76-year-old man found safe

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Central Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 653 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles southeast of Muscoda to 6 miles east of
Dodgeville to 6 miles north of Winslow, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Verona, Mount Horeb, Dodgeville, Belleville, Brooklyn,
Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Highland, Dayton, Ridgeway, Paoli, Governor
Dodge St Park, Blue Mound St Park, Mount Vernon, Blackhawk Lake Rec
Area, and Pine Bluff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central
Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central
Wisconsin.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON,
DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO,
NEW BERLIN, PRAIRIE DU SAC, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, AND WHITEWATER.

Silver Alert canceled: Missing 76-year-old man found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing person Petersen

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports Scott Petersen has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

The department states Scott Petersen was last seen Friday at his group home on Sachtjen Street on the city's north side. Police say he left the home on foot sometime between noon and 1:45 p.m.

Petersen is "unaware of his location" and he frequents the downtown Madison bar areas, according to police.

He reportedly has no money, phone or access to a vehicle.

Police describe Petersen as 5'7" and 150 lbs., with gray shoulder-length hair, a mustache and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Petersen's whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

