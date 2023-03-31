Silver Alert canceled: Missing 76-year-old man found safe

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Green County in south central Wisconsin... Central Iowa County in south central Wisconsin... Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Muscoda to 6 miles east of Dodgeville to 6 miles north of Winslow, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fitchburg, Verona, Mount Horeb, Dodgeville, Belleville, Brooklyn, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Highland, Dayton, Ridgeway, Paoli, Governor Dodge St Park, Blue Mound St Park, Mount Vernon, Blackhawk Lake Rec Area, and Pine Bluff. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH