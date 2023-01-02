Silver Alert canceled: Waukesha man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Waukesha police are searching for a missing 82-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Monday morning.
The Waukesha Police Department reports that Gerald Dowdy left his home around Pleasant Prairie shortly before 8 a.m. in a red 2014 or 2015 Toyota Corolla, Wisconsin plates AFY-6937.
Police say Dowdy leaving like this is out of character, and he hasn't driven in about four months because of a similar incident.
Family have already checked his regular locations but have been unable to find him.
Dowdy is described as a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs 195 lbs. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. Police say he should have a black terrier with him.
He was reported to last be seen wearing a turquoise Land's End jacket, blue jeans, Green Bay Packers hat, blue gloves and black slip-on shoes.
If you have any information about Dowdy's whereabouts, contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.