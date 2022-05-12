Silver Alert cancelled for missing Racine man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Neutali Ramirez has been found safe, according to the City of Racine Police Department. The Silver Alert has been cancelled.
RACINE (WKOW) -- The City of Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Neutali Ramirez, 80, of Racine.
Ramirez was last seen on the 1600 block of Hamilton Street in Racine around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He left home on foot.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'03" and 150 lbs, with brown eyes, gray hair and a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly hat and sun glasses.
If you have information regarding Ramirez's whereabouts, contact the City of Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.