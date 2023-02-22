Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Milwaukee County.
According to authorities, Fred Passow, 82, was last seen Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. driving on South Logan Avenue in Milwaukee.
Passow was driving a red 2007 Pontiac Vibe with a stuffed animal on the antenna and zombie family stickers on the back window. It has Wisconsin license plate: 948BWD
Police offered a description of the missing man: 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray or partially gray balding with comb over. Possibly wearing a green winter jacket, unknown shirt, pants and shoes. Wearing thick black frame glasses, simple watch and wedding ring.
If you have any information about Passow's whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.