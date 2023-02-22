 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Silver Alert issued for man last seen driving in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
Silver Alert- Passow
Wisconsin Department of Justice

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Milwaukee County. 

According to authorities, Fred Passow, 82, was last seen Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. driving on South Logan Avenue in Milwaukee. 

Passow was driving a red 2007 Pontiac Vibe with a stuffed animal on the antenna and zombie family stickers on the back window. It has Wisconsin license plate: 948BWD

Police offered a description of the missing man: 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, gray or partially gray balding with comb over. Possibly wearing a green winter jacket, unknown shirt, pants and shoes. Wearing thick black frame glasses, simple watch and wedding ring.

If you have any information about Passow's whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

Tags

Recommended for you