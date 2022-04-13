Silver Alert issued for Manitowoc Co. man who could be traveling south

(WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a Manitowoc County man who was last seen in the Milwaukee area.
Roger Trepasso, 73, left his home around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, he is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Authorities said Trepasso doesn't normally take the highway, but recent information indicated he was in the Greenfield area, outside of Milwaukee, at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Trepasso is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.
The 73-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown flannel shirt, green jacket and tennis shoes.
Trepasso drives a red 2019 Ford EcoSport with the license plate: AEW4714
If you know where he is, call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.