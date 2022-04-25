 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Menasha man last seen leaving for grocery store

  • Updated
William Kunz

MENASHA (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Menasha man who didn't make it to his destination Monday. 

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 75-year-old William Kunz, who has dementia, left his home around 9:30 a.m. to go to Festival Foods in Menasha with his 46-year-old son with autism, Craig, but never made it. 

William is 5'6," weighs 170 lbs, with hazel eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, baseball cap, jeans and shoes. There is no description available for Craig. 

The two were driving a dark gray 2016 Chevy Equinox with Wisconsin plate 662MYT. 

Anyone with information on William and Craig's whereabouts should contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500. 

