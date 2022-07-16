 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee County man

  • Updated

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --  A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Milwaukee County.

According to the alert, Davis Witty, 86, was last seen Friday at about 2:30 p.m., as he was leaving his home to run errands on the north side of the city. Witty never returned home.

Witty is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Description from authorities: 

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5 ft 10 inches, 150 lbs

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Gray or Partially Gray flat top, goatee

RACE: White

LAST SEEN WEARING: grey pants, brown flannel jacket, unknown shirt

He could be driving a 2017 Blue Dodge Journey with license plate 223SYS.

Call Milwaukee Police if you have information that could help find him: (414) 935-7401.

