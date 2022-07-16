Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee County man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Milwaukee County.
According to the alert, Davis Witty, 86, was last seen Friday at about 2:30 p.m., as he was leaving his home to run errands on the north side of the city. Witty never returned home.
Witty is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Description from authorities:
HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5 ft 10 inches, 150 lbs
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Gray or Partially Gray flat top, goatee
RACE: White
LAST SEEN WEARING: grey pants, brown flannel jacket, unknown shirt
He could be driving a 2017 Blue Dodge Journey with license plate 223SYS.
Call Milwaukee Police if you have information that could help find him: (414) 935-7401.