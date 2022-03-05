 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man last seen Saturday

  • Updated
David Nelson photo.jpg

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his sister's house Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, David Nelson was last seen at 5 a.m. at his sister's residence in the 5500 Block of W. Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. He is on foot.
 
Nelson is a Black man who is 5'8" and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and a gray full beard.
 
He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes. He was not wearing a jacket.
 
Anyone with information regarding Nelson's whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Tags

Recommended for you