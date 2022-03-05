Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man last seen Saturday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his sister's house Saturday morning.
According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, David Nelson was last seen at 5 a.m. at his sister's residence in the 5500 Block of W. Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. He is on foot.
Nelson is a Black man who is 5'8" and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown eyes and a gray full beard.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes. He was not wearing a jacket.
Anyone with information regarding Nelson's whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.