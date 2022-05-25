Silver Alert issued for missing Drummond woman

BAYFIELD COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Joyce Lenz, 81, who was last seen in the township of Drummond on Wednesday.
Lenz was last seen walking away from her home in the area of West Tahkodah Lake Road in Drummond around 5 p.m. She has been missing before and subsequently located in cabins or walking in the woods or on the road.
Lenz is described as a white woman who is 5' tall and weighs 130 lbs., with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket, black pants, or possibly a pink sweatshirt, in addition to a tennis shoe on one foot and a slipper on the other.
The Sheriff's Office is asking people to check their trail and surveillance cameras to see if Lenz has been on their property in the last 24 hours.
If you know anything about Lenz's whereabouts, contact the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office at 715-373-6120.