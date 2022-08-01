 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Fitchburg man

Robert Scott Peterson Silver Alert

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday night for a man last seen in Fitchburg.

Robert Scott Peterson, age 75, was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday along Fish Hatchery Road.

Peterson is known to frequent liquor stores and gas stations in Fitchburg and surrounding areas. He's also known to visit the downtown Madison area, specially the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas.

Authorities say Peterson does not have access to a vehicle and will be walking.

If you've seen Peterson, you should call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

