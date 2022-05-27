Silver Alert issued for missing Fond du Lac man

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- The North Fond du Lac Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for missing Fond du Lac man James Holmes, 63.
Holmes was last seen May 25 at 10 p.m. after he walked away from his home on the 1100 block of Wisconsin Avenue in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Holmes is described as a white male who is 5'9", 170 lbs, with green eyes, brown medium-length hair, and a grey/brown beard.
He was last seen wearing red and black pajama bottoms, a long-sleeved blue shirt and a black and green jacket.
If you have information regarding Holmes' whereabouts, contact the North Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-905-5555.