Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man last seen in Deerfield

  • Updated
Joel Krueger

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for missing man Joel Krueger, 80, of Jackson.

Krueger left his home in Jackson shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday to run an errand in Slinger.

He was last seen in Deerfield around 3:45 p.m. where he asked for directions to Jackson and attempted to call home on a bystander's phone but was disconnected seconds after getting the answering machine.

The possible directions given to Krueger were to take I-94 to Highway 26 to Highway 60.

Krueger is a white man who is 6'3", 230 lbs., has blue eyes, is balding with short grey hair on the sides and has a droopy lower left eyelid. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a multi-color flannel shirt with Sherpa lining.

The Silver Alert's vehicle information included images of a black 2014 Toyota Tacoma with a bed cover.

thumbnail_2014+Black+Toyota+Tacoma.jpg
thumbnail_truck+cover.jpg

If you have any information regarding Krueger's whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 262-335-4411.