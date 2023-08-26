Silver Alert issued for missing Kenosha man

KENOSHA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old David Behling.
Behling walked away from the Excel West Group Home in Kenosha around 9 Friday night. Authorities said he does not have his cell phone with him or access to a vehicle.
Behling is 5'3" tall and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve plaid shirt and black pants with white lettering on the legs. He has a short gray/white beard.
Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.