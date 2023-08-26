 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Alert issued for missing Kenosha man

  • Updated
  • 0
David Behling

KENOSHA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old David Behling.

Behling walked away from the Excel West Group Home in Kenosha around 9 Friday night. Authorities said he does not have his cell phone with him or access to a vehicle. 

Behling is 5'3" tall and has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve plaid shirt and black pants with white lettering on the legs. He has a short gray/white beard. 

Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200. 

Tags

Recommended for you