Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been placed for a missing man in Milwaukee.
According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, George T. Rodriguez, 67, walked away from his home Tuesday afternoon, and hasn't been seen since.
Rodriguez has Dementia and left in an unknown direction.
He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. When he left he was wearing a black baseball hat, blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you know where Rodriguez is, you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7022.