Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

  • Updated
  • 0
Melvin Swift

Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Justice

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man.

Authorities say 66-year-old Melvin Swift left his home on Lovers Lane Road at approximately 1:00 Saturday morning and is on foot. He was last seen around 9:00 Friday night.

Swift is described as a Black man, measuring 5' 9", weighing 148 lbs., with brown eyes, bald, and a white beard.

Swift was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants and commonly wears a brown puffy coat, authorities say.

Anyone with information about Swift's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7022.

