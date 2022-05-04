Silver Alert canceled: Donald Smith has been found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Donald Smith has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
ONEIDA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Mincoqua Police Department is searching for Donald Smith, 80, of Minocqua.
Smith was last seen on Interlocken Road in Minocqua at 7:50 a.m. on May 4. Smith told his wife that he was going to Wausau to a county building "possibly near Marathon Park."
He was driving a regular cab black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with a dent on the rear and no topper, license plate number GY3884.
Smith is described as white man who is 5'9", 155 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon plaid shirt, and a navy blue jacket. He was also wearing glasses and had a hearing aid in his right ear.
If you have information on Donald Smith's whereabouts, contact the Mincoqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.