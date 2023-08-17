Silver Alert issued for missing New Berlin woman with dementia

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly New Berlin woman with dementia who drove away from her home Thursday morning.
The New Berlin Police Department reports Alexis Baker, 79, left her home in New Berlin around 9:30 a.m. to go to TRI City Bank in Oak Creek. She was seen leaving the bank shortly before 11 a.m. and she has yet to come home.
Baker is described as a white woman who is 5'6" tall weighing 142 pounds. She has brown eyes and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a picture of a cow on it and tan shorts.
She was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Wisconsin plates AMJ4181.
Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts should call the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.