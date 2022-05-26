Silver Alert issued for missing Osceola woman

POLK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Yvonne Ingram, 84, of Osceola.
Ingram left her residence on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. driving a Silver 2011 Ford Edge without telling her family where she was going.
Ingram is suspected of suffering from a cognitive impairment, and her family is concerned that she will not be able to drive due to vision issues in low-light conditions.
She may be heading to Baldwin, Wisconsin, or Mora, Minnesota.
Ingram is described as a white woman who is 5'9" and weighs 175 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Her vehicle's registration is 594GUJ, and has a "Chieftain" head dress ornament hanging from rear view mirror.