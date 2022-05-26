 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following county, Dane.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Stoughton and Utica.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Silver Alert issued for missing Osceola woman

  • Updated
Yvonne silver alert.jpg

POLK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Yvonne Ingram, 84, of Osceola.

Ingram left her residence on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. driving a Silver 2011 Ford Edge without telling her family where she was going.

thumbnail_2011+Ford+Edge.jpg

Ingram is suspected of suffering from a cognitive impairment, and her family is concerned that she will not be able to drive due to vision issues in low-light conditions.

She may be heading to Baldwin, Wisconsin, or Mora, Minnesota.

Ingram is described as a white woman who is 5'9" and weighs 175 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Her vehicle's registration is 594GUJ, and has a "Chieftain" head dress ornament hanging from rear view mirror.

