Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Silver Alert issued for missing Pardeeville man

Missing man David Horne

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a missing 60-year-old Pardeeville man.

David J. Horne was last seen in the village around noon Wednesday in his vehicle. 

A news release states the last phone contact with Horne was around 2 p.m., where he was speaking unintelligibly due to a recent brain injury.

State authorities describe Horne as a white man who is 5'10" and 205 lbs. He has green eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes.

Horne was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Prizm with Wisconsin plates APU5459.

Anyone with information on Home's whereabouts should contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166 Ext. 1.

