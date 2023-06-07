Silver Alert issued for missing Pardeeville man

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a missing 60-year-old Pardeeville man.
David J. Horne was last seen in the village around noon Wednesday in his vehicle.
A news release states the last phone contact with Horne was around 2 p.m., where he was speaking unintelligibly due to a recent brain injury.
State authorities describe Horne as a white man who is 5'10" and 205 lbs. He has green eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes.
Horne was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Prizm with Wisconsin plates APU5459.
Anyone with information on Home's whereabouts should contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166 Ext. 1.