Silver Alert issued for missing Racine County man

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old missing man out of Racine County.
According to the alert, Dieter Tscheschlok of Caledonia was last seen dropping off his wife at church around noon Monday, but failed to pick her up around 4:30 p.m.
Tscheschlok is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt, gray shoes, glasses and hearing aids.
Authorities say Tscheschlok is believed to be driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Wisconsin license plate 454-JFE.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Racine County dispatch at 262-886-2300.