Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Sheboygan woman believed to have dementia.
Police say 85-year-old Dorothy Friede left from Aldi's Grocery in Sheboygan in a 2010 red Ford Escape XLT. Her Wisconsin license plate reads: 847XCP.
Friede is described as being 5 foot 8, with brown curly hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket, multi-colored grey pants and black sandals.
Anyone with information about Friede's whereabout is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.