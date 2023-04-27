Silver Alert issued for missing Sheboygan woman

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Sheboygan woman.
Sheila Simenz, 75, went missing from her home in Sheboygan on Thursday around 2:45 p.m. in the Waukesha County area.
Officials said Simenz was scheduled to go to a haircut appointment but never arrived.
She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Officials say she has hazel eyes and short brown hair.
At the time she went missing she was wearing a dark blue or black vest and blue jeans. She drives a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with Wisconsin license plate 751-FDM.
If you have any information on where Sheila Simenz is, contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.