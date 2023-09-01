Silver Alert issued for missing town of Oregon man

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Oregon man.
Officials said in the alert, 70-year-old Gregory Bergenske was last seen Thursday morning in the town of Oregon.
Family said Bergenske left home to attend a mass in Janesville. He didn't return home, and can't be contacted.
Bergenske is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall. Around 260 pounds. With brown eyes and long gray/brown hair and beard.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and gray pants.
Bergenske was driving a red Jeep Compass with Wisconsin license plate: AKM7350
Call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at (608) 255-2345 if you have information about where he may be.