Silver Alert issued for Monroe man

MONROE (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Friday night for a Monroe man.
They're trying to find 79-year-old David Babler.
Babler left his home in Monroe around 10 a.m. Friday and has not returned. Authorities say he may have been looking for dry cleaning in Janesville and Beloit.
Authorities say Babler has early onset dementia.
He was driving a Black 2006 Audi A6 3.2 Quattro AWD with Wisconsin license plate DABA.
If you've seen Babler or his vehicle, you should call the Monroe Police Department at 608-329-2410.