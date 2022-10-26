Silver Alert issued for Racine man last known to be traveling to VA

RACINE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Racine man last known to be traveling to a VA in Milwaukee or Chicago.
Police say Paul Schwalenberg left his home in Racine around 12:45 p.m. in his red 2014 Ford truck with a Wisconsin license plate of KY8803.
Schwalenberg left without his phone and is alone, and his wife told police she's concerned he will get lost and not remember how to get home because of his "mental status."
Schwalenberg stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and white hair on the sides of his head but is bald on top. He has five surgical scars on his abdomen.
Police say Schwalenberg was last seen wearing a Navy blue winter jacket, blue jeans and a navy blue ball cap with "navy" on it.
If you see Schwalenberg, call the Racine County Sheriff's Office at 262-886-2300.