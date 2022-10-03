Silver Alert canceled for Wisconsin Dells man

UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert shortly before 11:30am Monday after Norman Thomas was found safe.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Dells Police issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for a 77-year-old man who has gone missing after walking away from his home.
Police said Norman Henry Thomas was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday when he left his home on Bowman Road in Wisconsin Dells, which is in the Columbia County portion of the city. Thomas has dementia.
Thomas is 5'9'' tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses. Police said he was last seen Sunday wearing blue jeans and a black long-sleeve shirt.
Anyone who thinks they've seen Thomas should call the Wisconsin Dells Police at 608-253-1611.