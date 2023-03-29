Silver Alert issued for woman in Waukesha County

WALES, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Waukesha County.
Susan Jean Turniske, 67, was last seen Tuesday night in the Pick 'n Save parking lot on North Wales Road in Wales, Wisconsin.
Authorities said Turniske stayed in the car while her husband went into the store to shop. When he returned, she was gone.
Turniske is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds. She has green eyes and short brown hair.
At the time she went missing she was wearing a light blue vest, a dark sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a tan beanie style hat.
If you have information about where Turniske is, contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office at (262) 548-7170