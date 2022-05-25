Silver Alert issued for woman missing in northern Wisconsin

BAYFIELD COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman in Bayfield County, Wisconsin.
According to the alert, Joyce Lenz was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday on West Tahkodah Lake Road in the township of Drummond.
Lenz was described as five feet tall and about 130 pounds. She has Hazel eyes and gray hair.
At the time she went missing, she was wearing a denim jacket and black pants or possibly pink sweatshirt, wearing a tennis shoe on one foot and a slipper on the other foot.
Authorities said Lenz has gone missing before and has been located in cabins, walking in the woods or on the road.
If you have information about where Lenz is, call the local sheriff's office at (715) 373-6120.