Silver Santa event brings joy to seniors in the holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison seniors got a chance to celebrate Christmas with a community earlier this week thanks to the Silver Santa event.
Older adults often spend the holidays alone and don't get to open gifts or eat nice food, and research shows this isolation can hurt mental and physical health.
Laura Hunt, the program coordinator for the Silver Santa event, said it's an easy way the community address this problem.
"Silver Santa is something we came up with to address the isolation and loneliness that a lot of older adults feel, especially those on fixed incomes that are unable to travel as easily and get out and about," Hunt said.
The event took place at the Madison Senior Center, and this is the second year they've run the event. More than 100 people registered to join.