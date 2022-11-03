Simulation ambulance helps train local EMS personnel

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — A new training tool from UW Health gives local EMS personnel the chance to learn hard-to-teach skills in a way that doesn't impact patient care.
The simulation ambulance isn't part of the lineup of local ambulances needed to service calls, so it's available anytime for training on rare cases that first responders might encounter.
"I can actually put on-duty crews in there," said Patrick Anderson, the Fitchrona EMS Chief. "I don't have to take an ambulance out of service, I don't have to take an ambulance out of the district, yet we can still get that training and we can get as many people through this unique case."
Medical training professionals from the UW Health Clinical Simulation Program travel with the ambulance to EMS agencies that contract with UW Health to help with medical direction and training.
“The ambulance gives us a chance to be there in the field helping train our EMS partners in Dane County so they can learn about those rare cases that they might not see often enough to know how to treat,” said Dr. Sushant Srinivasan, the medical director of the Clinical Stimulation Program.
For more than 10 years, the collaboration has helped area EMS agencies with standardizing operating procedures, prehospital provider education, quality management, in addition to medical direction, including on-scene support with two physician response vehicles.