Simulator educates teens about dangers of impaired driving

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A community group is trying to educate teenagers about the dangers of impaired driving and texting while driving.
Better Brodhead brought in the Arrive Alive simulator.
It simulates what it's like to drive while distracted, drunk or drugged, so users get the experience without the real-world consequences.
"We want kids to stay safe. We want them to grow up to be healthy, successful adults and we feel that this is a way to help them achieve that," said program director Kathy Comeau.
The event is part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.