 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the
lakeshore counties of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher
amounts possible. For counties further inland, total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: I-39/90 cleared after single vehicle rollover.

  • Updated
Crash

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash has been cleared as of 3:45 a.m. Friday.

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- The right shoulder is blocked on I-39/90 southbound due to a single vehicle rollover crash.

According to Dane County officials, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning near mile marker 155.

Cambridge Fire and Wisconsin State Patrol were sent to the scene, there have been no injuries reported so far.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update with any new information.