Six major oil companies earn record profits in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gas prices were at all-time highs last summer, $4 a gallon in Wisconsin and some places in California were close to $10 a gallon.
At close to $3.50 a gallon in early 2023, filling up is still painful.
We're now learning how much oil companies earned. Six major oil companies are reporting record profits for 2022.
The profits are as follows:
- Exxon earned nearly $56 billion in profits, compared to last year's $23 billion
- Shell earned nearly $42 billion, compared to last year's $19.3 billion. This is their highest profit margin in 115 years
- Chevron earned just over $36 billion, doubling last year's profit of $15.6 billion
- Marathon earned $14.5 billion, compared to last year's $3.32 billion
- Valero earned $11.6 billion, compared to last year's $1.9 billion
- Phillips 66 earned $11 billion, compared to last year's $1.3 billion
As these companies post record profits, drivers express frustration at the pump.
"It's quite shocking, really," said motorist Karen Jankowsky.
"It is super high right now," said motorist Phuong Nguyen.
"Price gouging is something that, that we hear a lot about and certainly, it's something that politicians definitely want to bring up, right?" said Moses Altsech, with UW-Madisoni School of Business.
Last year Gov. Evers issued an emergency order barring price gouging of gas and diesel sales.
"So supply and demand, right, when supply is lower, and all the refining capacity that went down during the pandemic is not fully back. But demand is really strong. So that has contributed to high prices as well, now are oil companies not perhaps taking advantage of the fact that they can rake in the cash? It's fair to say they're in business to make money, right," Altsech said.
Frank Macchiarola, Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics, and Regulatory Affairs with the American Petroleum Institute said while the law of supply and demand governs prices, there are other factors for record profits.
"During the COVID pandemic, you saw record low prices, you saw the price of oil go to negative 37. In April 2020. Again, you saw higher prices, in part due to the demand increase coming out of COVID, in part due to the volatility created by the war in Ukraine. And so oil prices increased and that's really what we've seen during 2022," said Macchiarola.
Experts also say prices will drop when demand drops, which means driving a little less and using a little less energy.