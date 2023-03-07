Skier dies after hitting tree at Sauk Co. ski hill

Dellona, Wis. (WKOW) — A skier died in an accident at a Sauk County ski hill over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said dispatch received a report of an injured skier at the Christmas Mountain Village Ski Resort around 3:20 p.m.
Meister said the skier hit a tree and was not breathing.
When deputies arrived, bystanders were already taking life-saving measures, which deputies and EMS continued until they determined the skier had died.
Meister said the name of the skier will not be released.