Skier dies after hitting tree at Sauk Co. ski hill

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

Dellona, Wis. (WKOW) — A skier died in an accident at a Sauk County ski hill over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said dispatch received a report of an injured skier at the Christmas Mountain Village Ski Resort around 3:20 p.m.

Meister said the skier hit a tree and was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, bystanders were already taking life-saving measures, which deputies and EMS continued until they determined the skier had died.

Meister said the name of the skier will not be released.

