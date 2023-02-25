Skies clear through Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Clouds will clear this afternoon, and we'll be sunny through Sunday ahead of our next weather system.
A lot of us are waking up to a fresh dusting to an inch of snow that we saw last night. That was a fluffy snow, so all you need to do is brush it off your vehicles and sidewalks this morning. Saturday is beginning with cloud cover, but we'll end with sunshine and temperatures above freezing this afternoon. We'll cool into the teens tonight before warming into the 40s tomorrow.
Clouds will increase Sunday evening ahead of our next weather system. A brief period of freezing rain/sleet is possible Sunday night, but precipitation should mainly fall as rain as we progress into Monday with breezy conditions. Light, spotty snow is possible Monday night as this system ends, and then we'll be dry and mild for Tuesday.
A few more chances for wintry precipitation are possible from Tuesday night through Thursday night, but those chances look small and spotty right now. We'll keep you updated through the week. Friday looks to stay dry and seasonal as we enter the first weekend of March.