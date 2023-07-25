Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

  • Updated
  • 0
Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

Skittles partnered with French's for a mustard-flavored candy.

 McCormick

New York (CNN) — Skittles’ newest flavor doesn’t taste like the rainbow.

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, the candy brand has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored skittle. A press release describes the candies as having a “tangy mustard flavor” combined with the candy’s “iconic chewy texture” doused in a yellow coloring.

Don’t expect it to see it on store shelves – near the mustard or the candy aisle. People brave enough to try the new flavor can do that at French’s “Mustard Mobile” that’s stopping in three US cities, including Atlanta on July 31, Washington on August 2 and New York on August 5. (There’s a website for exact time and locations.) Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package.

Food brands often debut wacky and sometimes gross flavors in hopes that their concoctions go viral on social media. It’s a way to give sales a temporary boost and generate positive media coverage.

Such food marketing stunts have been growing in frequency, if not always popularity. Last year brought us hot-dog-flavored popsicles and Velvetta martinis.

“Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” Ro Cheng, Mars’ marketing director, said in a statement.

The Mars-owned candy frequently comes out with limited-edition flavors, however they’re usually sweet and sour. In 2020, the candy briefly ditched its iconic rainbow packaging and candy colors to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with artist-designed pride packages.

For French’s, owned by McCormick & Company, the Skittles partnership is the latest in a series of stunts for the holiday. Last year, French’s sold a mustard-flavored donut in New York. And in 2019, it sold a yellow mustard-flavored ice cream that aimed to bring together “two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard.”

McCormick bought French’s from Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) in 2017 in a $4 billion deal to expand the seasoning company’s portfolio. It’s the top-selling mustard brand in the United States.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.