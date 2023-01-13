Slick spots from overnight dusting and cooler

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll dry off through the day with a cooler feel to end the week ahead of a warmup this weekend.
A cloudy start to the morning with slow clearing possible this afternoon. Temps will be more seasonal in the low 30s and with a persistent light wind from the north, wind chills will stay in the low 20s.
Partly cloudy tonight with areas of fog possible with the lowest temps of the forecast in the mid to upper teens. Highs jump to the upper 30s Saturday with a sun-cloud mix. Conditions warm to the low 40s Sunday, but it'll be breezier with winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Rain develops Sunday night through Monday, impacting MLK Jr. Day events with a chance for accumulating snow later Wednesday night through Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!