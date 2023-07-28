SLIDESHOW: Hail the size of baseballs came with strong storms Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (WKOW) -- Hail up to the size of baseballs fell around south central Wisconsin amidst severe storms and tornado warnings. 27 Viewers sent in pictures of the hail they saw in their area Friday night. Kelly Kamps - Platteville Ashley Monahan - Lafayette County Audrey Knutson-East of Platteville Audrey Knutson-East of Platteville C Schmidt - Platteville Dylan Weigel-Elk Grove Marian Olson-West of Belmont Matt Froiseth-Platteville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Baseball Textile Industry Sports More From 27 News News Service restored to most of 16,000 MGE customers who lost power Updated 8 min ago News Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Madison Friday 5 hrs ago News Cooler and comfortable weekend ahead Updated 4 hrs ago News SLIDESHOW: Hail the size of baseballs came with strong storms Updated 4 hrs ago News List: Power outages due to heavy rains and tornado warning Updated 4 hrs ago News 2 dead, 2 critically injured after truck slams into building Updated 12 hrs ago Recommended for you