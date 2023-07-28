 Skip to main content
SLIDESHOW: Hail the size of baseballs came with strong storms

(WKOW) -- Hail up to the size of baseballs fell around south central Wisconsin amidst severe storms and tornado warnings. 

27 Viewers sent in pictures of the hail they saw in their area Friday night.

Kelly Kamps - Platteville
Ashley Monahan - Lafayette County.png

Ashley Monahan - Lafayette County
Audrey Knutson-East of Platteville 1.png

Audrey Knutson-East of Platteville
Audrey Knutson-East of Platteville 2.png

Audrey Knutson-East of Platteville
C Schmidt - Platteville.png

C Schmidt - Platteville
Dylan Weigel-Elk Grove.png

Dylan Weigel-Elk Grove
Marian Olson-West of Belmont.jpg

Marian Olson-West of Belmont
Matt Froiseth-Hail in Platteville.jpg

Matt Froiseth-Platteville

