SLIDESHOW: Lunar eclipse as seen throughout southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — The blood moon lunar eclipse captured the attention of people throughout southern Wisconsin late Sunday night.
A red tint was made visible with this phenomenon, made possible due to sunlight being filtered through the atmosphere. This then gives the visualization of a glowing, red moon.
The 'Greatest Totality' hit around 11:11 p.m. Sunday.
This slideshow is a compilation of some photos viewers sent to 27 News.
Thankfully, skies cleared just in time and most in western parts of the viewing area and south central parts were able to see the totality with a naked eye.
